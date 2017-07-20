UN ready to support formation of Palestinian state

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The UN is ready to provide full support for formation of a Palestinian state, UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca said in Baku July 20 at an international conference dedicated to Jerusalem .

He reminded that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the emergence of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Jenca noted that currently, settlements of Israelis in Gaza are expanding, which leads to the formation of a widening gap between Palestinians and Israelis.

The time has come for specific negotiations to find a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, he said, adding the success depends on the political will of the sides.

It will be impossible to achieve peace without liberation of Palestinian territories, according to him.

Jenca thanked Azerbaijan for the opportunity to hold a conference on Jerusalem in Baku, and noted that such events will help resolve the conflict.