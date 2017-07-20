OSCE consulting Turkmenistan in mass media sphere

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat is hosting a training organized by the OSCE Centre in Turkmenistan with the support of the country’s Foreign Ministry, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The event is being attended by representatives of local print and online mass media, National Institute of Democracy and Human Rights under the President of Turkmenistan, as well as the judiciary.

The training covers such areas as international standards of freedom of speech, the right to seek, receive and disseminate information, freedom of expression, use of information from official sources.

Moreover, foreign experts will share their knowledge in the light of the use of judicial information in journalism, says the report.

International experts Branka Sesto (Croatia) and Sergei Chizhkov (Russia) have been invited to conduct the discussions.