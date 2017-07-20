New CEO appointed at Azertelecom

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Fuad Allahverdiyev has been appointed as chief executive officer of Azertelecom LLC, the company told Trend July 20.

He succeeded Haim Maimon on this position. Prior to this appointment, Allahverdiyev served as director of Caspian Telecom.

Azertelecom LLC is a telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan. The company was established in 2008 to work in fixed communications market by offering international fixed telephone connection, internet as well as data and voice transport. Azertelecom network connects Azerbaijan with neighbors from north to south and from west to east to Russia, Georgia and Iran.

Shareholders of Azertelecom LLC are: Azerfon (95 percent), Aztelekom (2.5 percent) and Baku Telephone Communication Production Association (2.5 percent).