Iran slams US annual report on terrorism

2017-07-20 15:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

In a tit for tat reaction, Iran has described the recent US report on terrorism as “baseless” accusing the states itself of sponsoring and creating terrorist groups in the world.

The spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Iran, Bahram Qasemi, has said that the US State Department’s annual report on terrorism attempts to mislead the public opinion about the US support for terrorism, Tasnim news agency reported.

He further added that the report reflects the “hatred policies” of the US.

The State Department on Wednesday released its annual report, Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 which provides the Department of State’s annual Congressionally-mandated assessment of trends and events in international terrorism that transpired from January 1 to December 31, 2016.

“Iran continued to be the leading state sponsor of terrorism,” the Trump administration said through the report.