Nar presents ‘Welcome’ package for guests visiting Azerbaijan

2017-07-20 15:53 | www.trend.az | 1

In addition to advantageous roaming campaigns for customers planning to travel abroad, Nar has some great deals to offer to the numerous tourists, who are visiting Azerbaijan.

As of the moment of purchasing the ‘Welcome’ package, offered for only AZN 14, the users will be provided with as much as 20 minutes for international calls and 7 GB of internet traffic. The tariffication interval for internet within the bundle is 40 kB, while the tariffication interval for the calls is 60 seconds.

The ‘Welcome’ package, with its 30 days usage period, will allow you to make calls at very advantageous prices, use the mobile internet without worrying about lack of traffic and share memorable moments and impressions with friends and family. The minutes and internet traffic remaining on the balance can be checked by dialing the *777#20#YES code, by sending I to number 777 or by using your user account (personal cabinet) at the official website.

More detailed information on tariffs, campaigns, products and services of Nar is available at nar.az website.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.