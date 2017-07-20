Iran denies plans for establishing military bases in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A senior Iranian military official has rejected recent speculations suggesting that the Islamic Republic plans to form bases in Syria.

Brigadier General Mohammadali Asvadi, an advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has described the remarks on the Islamic Republic’s intention to create military bases in the Arab country as “sheer lie”, Tasnim news agency reported.

He further added that Iran’s military presence in Syria is restricted to dispatching military advisors and Tehran has no intention to set up naval and aerial bases there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently speculated that establishing a ceasefire may lead Iran to expand and fortify its military presence in Syria and Lebanon by building naval and aerial bases.

The new truce brokered by the US and Russia kicked off in southwest Syria on July 9.