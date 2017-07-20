Baku: Lapshin getting sentenced is triumph of justice

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev, commenting on the court decision against blogger Alexander Lapshin, said that Azerbaijan is a rightful state and court's decision requires respect.

In line with the decision of the court of first instance, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison, Hajiyev told Trend and noted that justice has been done.

During the investigation and the trial, all the rights of Alexander Lapshin were ensured, according to him.

“Taking this opportunity, we urge citizens of foreign states not to become a tool of Armenian propaganda, to refrain from illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories and illegal actions in those territories,” Hajiyev said.

“Azerbaijan will continue to take decisive and necessary steps to prosecute in line with national and international law, in order to prevent activities against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and illegal actions in the occupied territories.”

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin was accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

On July 20, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.