Czech Republic supporting Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

2017-07-20 19:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The Czech Republic is supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka in an interview with Trend.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic considers any military solution to the conflict as unacceptable, noted the diplomat.

As the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Czech Republic supports a peaceful solution that will be based on a compromise reached by both parties of the conflict and that will be consistent with the principles of international law, added the ambassador.

Prague also considers it important to conduct direct negotiations between the conflict parties, said Pivonka.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.