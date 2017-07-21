Saudi authorities to create new security agency

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered on Thursday to amend the organizational structure of the Interior Ministry and create a new department to deal with state security challenges, Sputnik reported citing Saudi media.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the new body will be called the Presidency of State Security, and Gen. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Howairini, the director general of General Investigation Directorate will head it.

In June, King Salman replaced Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, the king's nephew, with his 31-year-old son Mohammad bin Salman. Local media also reported that Muhammad bin Nayef has lost the post of the interior minister. The new crown prince will continue to serve as the nation's defense minister.