SOCAR: Work on TAP construction to continue in autumn

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The work for building the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Italy will continue in October-November 2017, Vitaliy Baylarbayov, SOCAR deputy vice-president for investment and marketing, told reporters in Baku July 19.

The Italian law requires the construction work in the country to stop in the summer, according to him.

Baylarbayov also noted that currently there are certain delays but these problems will be eliminated in the near future.

"I hope that the work [on the TAP construction] will continue and the pipeline will be ready on time," he added.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).