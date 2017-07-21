Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-07-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 123 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 21.

The Armenian armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gaymagli, Farahli villages of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Esrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Zamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Namirli, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.