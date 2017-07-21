Three gunmen killed in armed clash with IRGC in northwestern Iran

2017-07-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least three gunmen have been killed and four got injured in an armed clash with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) along Iran’s northwestern borders.

IRGC announced on July 21 that the gunmen planned to carry out “terrorist acts” in the country, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report one member of the terrorist group has been captured.

The shootout claimed the life of IRGC Major Yasin Qanbari with another İRGC member getting wounded.

The report further added that other members of the terrorist group managed to flee.