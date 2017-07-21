No reports yet on possible Azerbaijani victims in Bodrum quake

2017-07-21 11:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

According to preliminary information, there are no Azerbaijani citizens among victims of the earthquake that occurred on July 21 near Turkey’s Bodrum city, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul told Trend.

The 6.7-magnitude quake was centered 10 kilometers south of Bodrum. The earthquake triggered a small tsunami that caused flooding in the city.

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul said it continues to be in contact with the Bodrum city administration.