Azerbaijan – most reliable friend of Turkey, survey says

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

According to a survey conducted by Turkey’s Kadir Has University, 71.3 percent of the country’s population considers Azerbaijan as the most reliable friend of Turkey, the Turkish media outlets reported July 21.

The survey shows that Pakistan ranks second with 2.2 percent and Qatar is the third with 1.9 percent.

Reportedly, 66.5 percent of the population considers the US as a threat for Turkey. According to the survey, 8.4 percent of voters believe there is no threat for Turkey.

