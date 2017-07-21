Ilham Aliyev views Narakand complex in Pirallahi district of Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed the conditions created at Narakand complex which includes a fish farm, park, catering, entertainment and recreation center in Pirallahi district, Baku.

Head of the district’s Executive Authority Vasif Imanov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the conditions created in Pirallahi and the Narakand complex.