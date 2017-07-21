TANAP turns Turkey, Azerbaijan into regional energy players – expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project transformed Turkey and Azerbaijan into biggest energy players in the region, Hakan Aridemir, assistant professor at Turkey’s Dumlupinar University, told Trend.

The TANAP project implementation will ensure the energy security of Europe, he noted.

“Despite the fact that volumes of Azerbaijani gas do not suffice to fully provide Europe with natural gas, there is no doubt that Europe very much needs Azerbaijani gas. The need for it especially increased after the gas crisis between Russia and Ukraine,” the expert said.

For Turkey, TANAP is important not only from the political but also economic point of view, according to him.

“TANAP will contribute to the development of Turkish regions,” said Aridemir.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.