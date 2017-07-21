Incredible Opportunity for Students from UNEC- 2 diplomas within 4 years

An Internal Dual Diploma Program (IDDP) starts at UNEC.

The purpose of the Program is to fulfill the requirements arising from the “State Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan” and to train students who succeed in undergraduate level of their studies as successful competitors by acquiring additional education in the second specialty. Students enrolled in the IDDP will get a chance to acquire a well- deserved place in the labor market and flexibly adapt to their requirements by acquiring two majors within four years.

At least 70 percent of the disciplines and credits allocated to them in the curriculum of those specialties should be the same for the opening of the IDDP program in two specialties.

Undergraduate students who complete I year of their studies, earn credits on subjects intended by the first specialization during the study period and become successful in 81-100 points will be able to appeal for the IDDP.

