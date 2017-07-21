Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of fish hatcheries in Pirallahi district (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a groundbreaking ceremony of indoor and outdoor farms at the CMS Properties LLC fish hatchery complex to be established under the Narakand project in Pirallahi district.

The head of state was informed about the complex. The closed-type farm will produce 75 tons of Russian sturgeon, 25 tons of starlet, as well as four tons of caviar per year.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation of the fish hatcheries.