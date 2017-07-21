Peskov: Russian, Azerbaijani presidents to meet in Sochi July 21

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will meet with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi July 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti agency reports.

Peskov said that on Friday, Putin will spend the day in Sochi, where he will visit the educational center “Sirius”, get acquainted with its activity, hold a meeting of the center’s Board of Trustees and have a conversation with children.