Buta Airways air tickets to Istanbul and St. Petersburg now available

2017-07-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Air tickets for the period of winter flight schedule (from October 29 to March 29) are now available on the official website of low-cost airline Buta Airways. In the winter schedule, one can book air tickets for flights from Baku to Istanbul (Sabiha Gokcen Airport) and St. Petersburg, as well as from Ganja to Moscow (Vnukovo Airport).

The current winter flight schedule is available on the following link: https://www.butaairways.az/en/flight-schedule

It should be noted that from September 1 the Airline will operate flights from Baku to Moscow (Vnukovo airport), Kiev (Zhuliany airport), Antalya, Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Tbilisi and Tehran.

Minimum fare for all destinations is only €29 (one way). Being a low-cost airline, Buta Airways will offer additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot onboard meals, check-in at the airport, as well as seat selection in the airplane on the flights on a paid basis. More information on tariffs and cost of services can be found on “Fares and services” page.

Air tickets purchased at the minimum fare are not subject to return and exchange. For more information on return and exchange of air tickets, please see “Ticket Refund and Exchange” page.

The airline will provide sandwiches and water free of charge on all flights, hot meals can be pre-ordered during the purchase of the air ticket. The menu is available on the “Onboard Meals” page. On board the aircraft you can also buy a variety of drinks and cold appetizers.

Based on frequently asked questions from passengers, a page “F.A.Q.” has been prepared.

You can contact 24/7 call center by calling +994 (12) 493 14 14 (short number for calls from Azerbaijan *0808), by e-mail callcenter@butaairways.az or through the contact form on the website.

You can follow all updates and news on the social networks pages of Buta Airways.

Air tickets are also available at the sales offices and official agencies. All payments for the services are made in local currency of the country of departure at the rate of the central bank on the day of payment.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.