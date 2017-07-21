No reports yet on possible Azerbaijani victims in Aegean Sea quake (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted at 11:57)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

According to preliminary information, there are no Azerbaijani citizens among victims of today’s earthquake near the Greek island of Kos, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend, citing Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Greece.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck in the Aegean Sea east of the Greek island of Kos and south of the Turkish city of Bodrum.

Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Greece continues to stay in touch with the local authorities.

Apart from that, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Turkey, told Trend that no Azerbaijani victims have been reported as a result of the quake.