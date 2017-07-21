PM: Over 20 Turkish citizens injured in quake

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

More than 20 citizens of Turkey became injured as a result of the Aegean Sea quake, the Turkish media outlets quoted the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying July 21.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck in the Aegean Sea on July 20 night south of the Turkish city of Bodrum and east of the small Greek island of Kos.

Yildirim noted that there are no casualties as a result of the quake, but there are small damages.

According to him, currently, the consequences of the earthquake are being dealt with.

