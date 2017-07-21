Fire sweeps through wharf in southern Iran (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A fire has engulfed a fishing wharf in Iran’s southern port city of Kangan burning at least seven vessels.

The city governor, Abdolnabi Yousefi, has said that the blaze took place at 13:45 (GMT+4:30) local time on Friday, IRNA news agency reported.

The governor added that firefighters were battling the blaze and there were no reports on any possible casualties.

He further said that the officials were probing into the incident in the southern province of Bushehr.