Erdogan: Turkey to continue its efforts to solve Qatar crisis

2017-07-21 17:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will continue its efforts to solve the Qatar crisis, the Turkish media outlets quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying July 21.

Erdogan thinks that the Qatar crisis will be solved soon.

All the problems in the region are temporary, the most important is relations between peoples, he noted.

It should be recalled that the Turkish president, as part of his Middle East trip on July 23-24, will visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The aim of the visits to these countries is the resolution of the ongoing Qatar crisis.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu