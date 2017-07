Azerbaijani president arrives in Russia (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid a working visit to Russia July 21.

President Aliyev was welcomed by Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratiyev and Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov at the Sochi international airport.