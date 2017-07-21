Turkmenistan, Israel mull co-op prospects

An Israeli delegation headed by Alexander Ben-Zvi, head of the department for Eurasia of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, is on a working visit to Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said July 21.

The sides paid attention to the development of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian spheres, as well as discussed the need to expand the inter-state cooperation at various levels.

Stressing the importance of organizing high level visits for the development of friendly relations between the two countries, the sides agreed to continue cooperation in this direction.

Israel, having rich experience in agriculture and irrigation, is ready to share its experience and know-how in purification, desalination and rational use of water resources with Turkmenistan.