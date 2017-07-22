UN Chief Deplores Spike of Violence in Jerusalem’s Old City

"The Secretary-General deeply deplores the death of three Palestinians in clashes today with the Israeli security forces and calls for these incidents to be fully investigated," the statement read, Sputnik reported.

The head of the UN said he was concerned by the unfolding violence in the city and urged both sides to refrain from actions that could further escalate the situation.

Palestinian media reported that between 200 and 400 Palestinians had been injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Tensions soared after Israel tightened security at the Temple Mount, also known as Haram al-Sharif, a compound that hosts Islam’s holiest Al-Aksa mosque. The measures include installing metal detectors at the gate to the shrine and barring men under 50 from entering the site.