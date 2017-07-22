310 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake

2017-07-22 06:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Hundreds of Turkish citizens were evacuated Friday after they were stranded on the Greek island of Kos following a powerful earthquake that struck early Friday and killed two and injured four, according to a diplomatic source, Anadolu reported.

The Asim Kaptan and Yesil Marmaris Lines ferries arrived at the Aegean resort of Bodrum with the 310 Turks, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Island’s main port and customs terminal were heavily damaged and rendered useless, Asim Basaran, captain of the Asim Kaptan told Anadolu Agency.

The evacuation was carried out with special permission, Basaran said, adding, that passports were controlled by Greek police.

Two foreign nationals, including a Turkish citizen, were killed when the magnitude-6.6 earthquake hit Kos, near the western Turkish coast early Friday.

The body of the Turkish citizen would be returned to Turkey with a special permit following autopsy and bureaucratic procedures.

The quake was also felt in the Turkish resort of Bodrum, however, no casualties were reported.