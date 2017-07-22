Azerbaijani, Russian presidents meet in Sochi (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

“Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I am very pleased to see you in Sochi,” said President Putin greeting President Aliyev.

“I have just met with children from our new Sirius Educational Center. I am very happy with the development of this project, and I will tell you about this with great pleasure. I am glad to have this opportunity to discuss both our bilateral relations and the situation in the region,” said the Russian president.

“The situation in the region is complex. I hope that our meeting today will allow us to find ways of solving all difficult problems, and, of course, we will also talk about how the bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are developing. We have a great deal of works and joint projects for the future. I am glad to have this opportunity to meet and talk with you on all these issues,” noted Putin.

“Thank you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,” said President Ilham Aliyev for his part.

“I am also very glad to meet with you. We meet on a regular basis. These meetings give a good impetus to the development of our bilateral relations, which successfully continue. We are satisfied with the level, high level of our relations. We enjoy active cooperation in political, trade and economic, humanitarian areas. There are good prospects in the fields of transport and energy. Our relations are multifaceted, and cover almost all areas of our life. Of course, we need to regularly conduct consultations on important issues – regional affairs, global politics, bilateral relations and the strengthening of security in our region,” noted the Azerbaijani president.

“Therefore, I am glad to see you again. I am confident that our meeting will give a good impetus to the development of our friendly relations,” said President Aliyev.

The presidents once again emphasized the existence of the relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia. They pointed out successful development of the bilateral relations in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas.

The heads of state discussed the issues relating to settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

They also exchanged views over international and regional problems. Both presidents expressed their confidence that relations of friendship and strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully.

On July 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the Russian Federation.