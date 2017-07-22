Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.001 manats (almost 0.1 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7018 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 10
|
1.7022
|
July 17
|
1.7022
|
July 11
|
1.7022
|
July 18
|
1.7022
|
July 12
|
1.7020
|
July 19
|
1.7017
|
July 13
|
1.7020
|
July 20
|
1.7017
|
July 14
|
1.7022
|
July 21
|
1.7012
|
Average weekly
|
1.70212
|
Average weekly
|
1.7018
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0274 manats or 1.4 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.96274 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 10
|
1.9412
|
July 17
|
1.9509
|
July 11
|
1.9386
|
July 18
|
1.9623
|
July 12
|
1.9548
|
July 19
|
1.9632
|
July 13
|
1.9467
|
July 20
|
1.959
|
July 14
|
1.9409
|
July 21
|
1.9783
|
Average weekly
|
1.94444
|
Average weekly
|
1.96274
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or by 0.35 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0288 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 10
|
0.0282
|
July 17
|
0.0288
|
July 11
|
0.0282
|
July 18
|
0.0287
|
July 12
|
0.0281
|
July 19
|
0.0288
|
July 13
|
0.0283
|
July 20
|
0.0288
|
July 14
|
0.0284
|
July 21
|
0.0289
|
Average weekly
|
0.02824
|
Average weekly
|
0.0288
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0011 manats or 0.2 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48236 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 10
|
0.4702
|
July 17
|
0.4813
|
July 11
|
0.4714
|
July 18
|
0.4833
|
July 12
|
0.4718
|
July 19
|
0.4827
|
July 13
|
0.4775
|
July 20
|
0.4821
|
July 14
|
0.4767
|
July 21
|
0.4824
|
Average weekly
|
0.47352
|
Average weekly
|
0.48236
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.0597 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2105.46582 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 10
|
2069.2794
|
July 17 июля
|
2094.2167
|
July 11
|
2062.8962
|
July 18 июля
|
2100.685
|
July 12
|
2061.2071
|
July 19 июля
|
2111.3843
|
July 13
|
2074.3976
|
July 20 июля
|
2113.7667
|
July 14
|
2074.8116
|
July 21 июля
|
2107.2764
|
Average weekly
|
2068.51838
|
Average weekly
|
2105.46582