Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-07-22 11:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.001 manats (almost 0.1 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7018 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 10 1.7022 July 17 1.7022 July 11 1.7022 July 18 1.7022 July 12 1.7020 July 19 1.7017 July 13 1.7020 July 20 1.7017 July 14 1.7022 July 21 1.7012 Average weekly 1.70212 Average weekly 1.7018

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0274 manats or 1.4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.96274 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 10 1.9412 July 17 1.9509 July 11 1.9386 July 18 1.9623 July 12 1.9548 July 19 1.9632 July 13 1.9467 July 20 1.959 July 14 1.9409 July 21 1.9783 Average weekly 1.94444 Average weekly 1.96274

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or by 0.35 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0288 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 10 0.0282 July 17 0.0288 July 11 0.0282 July 18 0.0287 July 12 0.0281 July 19 0.0288 July 13 0.0283 July 20 0.0288 July 14 0.0284 July 21 0.0289 Average weekly 0.02824 Average weekly 0.0288

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0011 manats or 0.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48236 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 10 0.4702 July 17 0.4813 July 11 0.4714 July 18 0.4833 July 12 0.4718 July 19 0.4827 July 13 0.4775 July 20 0.4821 July 14 0.4767 July 21 0.4824 Average weekly 0.47352 Average weekly 0.48236

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.0597 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2105.46582 manats.