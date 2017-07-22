0 Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.001 manats (almost 0.1 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7018 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 10

1.7022

July 17

1.7022

July 11

1.7022

July 18

1.7022

July 12

1.7020

July 19

1.7017

July 13

1.7020

July 20

1.7017

July 14

1.7022

July 21

1.7012

Average weekly

1.70212

Average weekly

1.7018

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0274 manats or 1.4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.96274 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 10

1.9412

July 17

1.9509

July 11

1.9386

July 18

1.9623

July 12

1.9548

July 19

1.9632

July 13

1.9467

July 20

1.959

July 14

1.9409

July 21

1.9783

Average weekly

1.94444

Average weekly

1.96274

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or by 0.35 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0288 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 10

0.0282

July 17

0.0288

July 11

0.0282

July 18

0.0287

July 12

0.0281

July 19

0.0288

July 13

0.0283

July 20

0.0288

July 14

0.0284

July 21

0.0289

Average weekly

0.02824

Average weekly

0.0288

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0011 manats or 0.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48236 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 10

0.4702

July 17

0.4813

July 11

0.4714

July 18

0.4833

July 12

0.4718

July 19

0.4827

July 13

0.4775

July 20

0.4821

July 14

0.4767

July 21

0.4824

Average weekly

0.47352

Average weekly

0.48236

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.0597 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2105.46582 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 10

2069.2794

July 17 июля

2094.2167

July 11

2062.8962

July 18 июля

2100.685

July 12

2061.2071

July 19 июля

2111.3843

July 13

2074.3976

July 20 июля

2113.7667

July 14

2074.8116

July 21 июля

2107.2764

Average weekly

2068.51838

Average weekly

2105.46582

