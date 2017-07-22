Time to relax drugs law in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

An Iranian parliamentary commission is pushing a drugs decriminalization bill through the legislative assembly in a bid to bring down the illegal narcotics trade in the country.

Hassan Norouzi, a spokesperson for the parliament’s Judicial and Legal Commission, has said that the commission approved a bill that would allow the Iranian government to distribute drugs among addicts, ILNA news agency reported.

He added that Justice Ministry and Iran Drug Control Headquarters will jointly issue regulations to make clear the details of the bill.

Before becoming a law, the legislation needs to be approved by the parliament and ratified by the Guardians Council, the country’s constitutional watchdog body.

Earlier in July, Iran’s parliament approved generalities of a bill to restrict the number of death penalties for those convicted of drug offenses.