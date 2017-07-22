Japan rendering assistance to Turkmenistan in seismology

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A project has been started in Turkmenistan to improve the system of seismological observations in Ashgabat and around the city, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper writes July 22.

The project is being implemented under the joint statement signed by Turkmenistan and Japan to further develop friendship and partnership.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency will give Turkmenistan modern seismological equipment, digital seismic stations and software tools for processing and interpreting data. It is planned to install three digital seismic stations in Turkmenistan.

Turkmen experts are expected to undergo training in Japan to familiarize themselves with modern technology for processing of seismic data.