Interior minister: Turkey to further fight terrorism

2017-07-22 14:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will continue the fight against terrorism, TRT Haber quoted Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu as saying July 22.

Fighting terrorism is a priority for Turkey, Soylu noted.

He said the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has become much weaker inside Turkey in recent years.

“A complete elimination of terrorism in Turkey will contribute to the development of those regions where the PKK has earlier been active,” the Turkish interior minister said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

