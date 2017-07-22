Iran inaugurates Sayyad-3 missile industrial manufacture line

2017-07-22 14:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran has inaugurated the industrial and massive production line of the Sayyad-3 missile, Defense Ministry’s official website reported July 22.

According to the report, the Sayyad-3 missile is meant to defend the Iranian air space against threats.

Iran announced in August 2015 that it fully indigenized the missile system Talash by removing the Russian S-200 missiles from it and replacing them with homemade Sayyad-3 missiles.

The system is now capable of destroying long-range, high-altitude targets, Tasnim news agency reported August 31.

The system was unveiled August 29, 2015 by Commander of the Khatam ul-Anbiya Air Defense Base Farzad Esmaili.

Sayyad-3 is an updated version of Sayyad-2, a missile for air defense, capable of destroying mid-range, long-altitude targets, such as helicopters and drones. No detail has been given about the specifications of Sayyad-3.

Since 1992, Iran has manufactured its own tanks, armored personnel carriers, missiles, radars, boats, submarines and fighter planes.

The inauguration of the industrial-scale manufacture line of a missile by Iran comes several days after the US imposed new round of sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals, allegedly involved in the missile program.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 16 entities and individuals for engaging in support of illicit Iranian actors or transnational criminal activity, the Treasury Department’s official website reported July 18.

This is the third time the US imposes sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities after Donald Trump took office at the White House.