Tehran demands US to free Iranians arrested across the world

2017-07-22 14:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Just one day after US President Donald Trump warned the Islamic Republic over Americans detained in the Middle Eastern country, Tehran called for the freedom of Iranians who have recently been arrested across the world “at the US request”.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi has said that a group of Iran nationals have recently been arrested in several countries across the globe on the charges of bypassing the sanctions on the Islamic Republic, ISNA news agency reported.

Speaking about the details of a recent meeting between Iranian and American officials in Vienna, he added that Iran has urged the US to release the detained Iranians.

The representatives from six world powers and Iran met in Vienna, Austria, on July 21 to discuss the latest developments regarding the implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal.

Donald Trump on July 21 warned that Iran could face "new and serious consequences" if Tehran refuses to free "unjustly detained" American citizens.