Romania ready for partnership with Turkmenistan in energy, transport fields

2017-07-22 14:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Romania’s President Klaus Werner Iohannis sent a letter to Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulating him and the people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Turkmen government said in a message.

During these years, the Romanian-Turkmen cooperation has reached a level of strategic partnership, says the letter.

“I assure you of my commitment to deepening bilateral relations through the implementation of joint initiatives, especially in the energy sector and establishment of direct transport links between the ports of the Black and Caspian Seas in order to enhance our trade exchanges,” noted the Romanian president in his letter.

Earlier, it was reported that the two countries had agreed to study the optimal ways of the Black Sea-Caspian Sea trade and transport corridor using the advantages of Constanta and Turkmenbashi ports.

This is about the formation of the Eurasian transport corridor. Particularly, the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan in recent years has been studying the possibility of transporting goods, including liquefied gas to Constanta. The delivery route involves the use of special containers and runs through the Caspian Sea to Baku (Azerbaijan), then by rail to Batumi or Poti (Georgia, Black Sea region) and from there to Romania by sea.