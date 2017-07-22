Iranian, Kazakh warships dock at Baku port (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Missile boats Paykan and Joshan of the Iranian Navy, and the Kazakh rocket-artillery ships Kazakhstan, Sary-Arka as well as the hydrographic vessel Zhaik have berthed at the Baku port, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said July 22.

The warships will take part in the international “Sea Cup 2017” competition, to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea on August 1-11, according to the message.

The competition will involve warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan.