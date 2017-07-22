Azerbaijan marks 142nd anniversary of national press (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

A ceremony has today been held in Baku to mark the 142nd anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's national press and award the winners of a journalistic articles contest.

In his remarks, Executive Director of the Fund of State Support of Mass Media Development under the President of Azerbaijan Vugar Safarli noted that the 142nd anniversary of the national press is being widely celebrated in the country. He recalled a ceremony to inaugurate a residential building for journalists, held a couple of days ago.

“A total of 255 journalists received apartments in the ceremony which was attended by the President of Azerbaijan.”

“This humane step has been greeted with great admiration by the public,” Safarli said.

He noted that 147 articles were submitted to the jury of the contest by journalists from 69 media outlets. “The contest featured 19 categories, and the jury determined six winners in each category.”

The Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov noted that this year's celebration is a double joy for journalists as 255 media representatives received apartments in a new residential building inaugurated two days ago.

Following the speeches, the event featured a ceremony to award winners of the journalistic articles contest.