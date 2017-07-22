Uzbekistan reforming its tax system

2017-07-22 17:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 22

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree “On measures to radically improve tax administration, increase tax collection and other compulsory payments.”

The document, published in the country’s media outlets, outlines the main areas of reforming the system of bodies of the state tax service – wide introduction of modern ICT, strengthening responsibility of officials for the timely provision of reliable information related to tax matters, developing efficient mechanisms for the prevention of tax offenses and increase of taxpayers’ legal culture.

Measures will be implemented to expand the tax base by restoring the activities of non-functioning enterprises and improving financial state of low-margin enterprises, according to the document.

Tax monitoring will be introduced in the country since early 2018. It is a modern form of tax control, providing for enhanced information exchange between tax authorities and conscientious taxpayers.

It also envisages the provision of assistance to taxpayers in solving taxation issues. Taxpayers facing temporary financial difficulties may be granted tax holidays.

An inspection for control over the completeness of revenues to the state budget, which will analyze the data on collection of tax and customs payments, will be created in Uzbekistan. A working committee will also be established in the country to improve tax legislation.

In accordance with the decree, a set of measures will be implemented by the beginning of 2018 to provide business entities with a digital signature, as well as taxpayers with access to all services provided by the Uzbek tax authorities.