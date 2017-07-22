Turkish, German FMs speak on phone

The Turkish and German foreign ministers spoke on the phone on Saturday, according to diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The phone call between Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sigmar Gabriel took place amid recent tension between Turkey and Germany, Anadolu reported.

Ties between Ankara and Berlin have been strained in recent months as Turkish leaders slammed Germany for turning a blind eye to the activities of outlawed groups and terrorist organizations hostile to Turkey.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which organized the defeated coup bid in Turkey last year that martyred 250 people, has a large network in Germany, which is home to more than 3 million Turkish immigrants.

Since the defeated coup attempt, nearly 4,000 FETO suspects have come to Germany from Turkey and other countries, according to local media reports.

Apart from FETO, the terrorist PKK also has a large network in Germany and carries out significant propaganda, recruitment, and funding activities.

While Turkish leaders have slammed German authorities for not showing solidarity in the fight against terrorism, German politicians have criticized Turkey over human rights and press freedom issues.