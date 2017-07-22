Aegean quake damaged 32 buildings in Bodrum: Turkish PM

Turkey’s prime minister on Saturday said three abandoned buildings had collapsed in southwestern resort of Bodrum as a result of Friday’s 6.6 earthquake in the Aegean Sea, Anadolu reported.

“The loss assessment after the earthquake found that in the Bodrum district of Mugla, three abandoned buildings have collapsed and 32 buildings were heavily damaged," Binali Yildirim told a press conference at Dalaman Airport in Mugla province, in Turkey’s southwest.

Yildirim said that Turkey shares their grief and happiness with their Greek neighbors, adding, “Sharing our grief with our neighbors is a necessity. We give our kind regards to the [Greek] government on this occasion.”

“We hope that our country will never be tested again by such disasters,” he added.

A Turkish citizen -- 39-year-old Sinan Kurtoglu from the Izmir province -- was among two people killed when the quake hit the Greek island of Kos, just off the coast of Turkey, in the early hours of Friday.

A second fatality of the 6.6-magnitude shock was a Swedish man, according to Greek officials.