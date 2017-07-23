Two new earthquakes hit coast of Greek island

Two new earthquakes occurred late on Saturday near the coast of the Greek resort island of Kos in the Aegean Sea, Athens’ Institute of Geodynamics said, Sputnik reported.

On Friday, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Turkish and Greek coastline of the Aegean Sea, leaving two people on the island of Kos dead and over a hundred more injured.

According to the Institute of Geodynamics, a new quake of 4.4 magnitude occurred at 17:09 GMT some 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) to the northeast of the island of Kos at a depth of 10 kilometers. The next aftershock, of a 4.6 magnitude, was registered 16 minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warning was issued.