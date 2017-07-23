Turkmenistan boosting gas chemical industry

Turkmenistan plans to build several big gas chemical complexes, a source in the country’s fuel and energy industry said.

Here the matter rests in the production of polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, monoethylene glycol, dimethyl ether and other chemical products with help of the modern technologies used for extraction of ethane from natural gas, as well as using the methanol to olefin technology for methane recovery and processing.

Moreover, work continues to construct a plant for the production of liquid petroleum products from natural gas (using GTL technology).

According to the source, Turkmenistan is ready to study other proposals of foreign investors on investment projects aimed at high-technology processing of natural gas and the production of export-oriented products.