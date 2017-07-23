Iran, Iraq signs military deal

Iran and Iraq’s defence ministers signed a memorandum of understanding in defence and military sphere, the ministry’s official website reported July 23.

According to the report, the deal includes combating terrorism, extremism, security of borders, etc.

Iraq’s Defence Minister Erfan al-Hiyali arrived in Tehran on Saturday.

His counterpart Hossein Dehqan said that Iran will continue full support to Iraqi government and nation to establish security and stability.