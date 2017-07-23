Iran not to accept any offer for resumption of talks on JCPOA

2017-07-23 17:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi underlined that Iran will never yield to any re-negotiation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.

Boroujerdi said the US should fully abide by the JCPOA.

He said none of the negotiation parties to Iran in the JCPOA case are ready to accept the US’ offer for re-holding talks.

Boroujerdia then called Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s comment that the JCPOA is not a mutual agreement to be abandoned or on which to hold talks again.

The lawmaker was referring to the US President Donald Trump’s claim on talking on the JCPOA again and such it is sort of cunning – an illogical move.

“When a document is signed by all the negotiating sides after months and when the UN Security Council confirms it by re-issuing resolutions, it would be meaningless to hold talks on it again. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept such illogical proposal.”

Also referring to recent talks between Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi and the Group 5+1 at the 8th JCPOA Joint Committee session in Vienna, Boroujerdi said, 'In those talks, the US was virtually isolated and left with no option, but fully abiding by the JCPOA.”