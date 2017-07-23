Five terrorists in SE Turkey surrender

2017-07-23 17:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Five terrorists in southeastern Turkey surrendered to security forces, said the Turkish army and governor’s office on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

According to a Turkish General Staff statement, four terrorists that fled hideouts in northern Iraq surrendered to security forces in Sirnak’s Silopi district in southeastern Turkey on Saturday.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

Separately, one terrorist on Sunday surrendered to security forces in southeastern Hakkari province.

According to the governor’s office, the terrorist surrendered in Hakkari’s Zap area with “no arms or equipment”.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.