Russian warships arrive in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

In order to participate in the international competition "Sea Cup-2017" to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, a small missile ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" and a rescue tugboat "SB-45" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku on July 23, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will take part in the competitions, which will be held from 1 to 11 August.