Britain to require drone registration, safety tests

2017-07-23 | www.trend.az

British government announced on Saturday its plans to regulate drone use, under which drones will have to be registered and users will be required to sit safety awareness tests, Xinhua reported.

Owners of drones weighing 250 grams and over will in future have to register details of their drones, and users may be able to register online or through apps, under plans being explored by the government.

Meanwhile, a new drone safety awareness test means owners will have to prove that they understand Britain's safety, security and privacy regulations.

The move follows safety research that concluded drones could damage the windscreens of helicopters.

Drones weighing 400 grams could damage the windscreens of helicopters in particular, but airliner windscreens were found to be much more resistant, according to a summary report released by the government.