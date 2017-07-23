Iraq thanks Iran's support in fighting Daesh

2017-07-23 20:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Iraqi Defense Minister Erfan al-Hiyali thanked Iranian government, people and the armed forces’ support for Iraq in fighting terrorism, adding that Islamic Republic assistance had determining role in achieving the victories, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Iraqi defense minister pointed to Iran and Iraq joint interests and goals and called for boost of cooperation between the two states in various fields.

The Iraqi Army will response to any aggression and occupation of its territory and will not permit formation of new seditions and breach of law aimed at partitioning of the country, he added.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and his Iraqi counterpart here on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense and military cooperation.

The expansion of cooperation and sharing experiences in the fields of fight against terrorism and extremism, border security, training, logistics, technical and military supports were included in the MoU.

Major General al-Hiyali, heading a high-ranking Iraqi defense delegation, arrived in Tehran on Saturday at invitation of Brigadier General Dehqan.