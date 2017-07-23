Somalia: Roadside blast kills 4 soldiers

At least four soldiers were killed and several others wounded when a roadside blast targeted a security convoy in southwest Somalia, police said on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

The attack took place near the town of Baidoa, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Mogadishu, the capital of the Horn of Africa nation.

Four soldiers from the southwest state forces were killed in the blast, Mowlid Mohamed, a police officer in Baidoa, told Anadolu Agency by phone.

"Four soldiers were killed and more than two others were wounded after a security convoy was targeted," he said.

The wounded soldiers were rushed to Bay regional hospital for treatment as they sustained life-threatening injuries, he added.

The convoy was traveling from the village of Daynunay to Baidoa, capital of the Bay region.

Somali-based al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack.